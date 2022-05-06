The unions in the automotive sector look to the glass half empty after that Stellantis has released the data relating to the first half of 2022. In fact, the increase in revenues does not fully convince the workers’ representatives, worried by the drop in sales and the increase in the use of social safety nets. Simone Marinelli, Fiom automotive coordinator, expressed all the apprehension for the general picture: “Sales are falling, financial results are positive, shareholders take the dividends, while workers are left with only the social safety nets.”

The representative of the union then again expressed the need to meet the institutions and the Draghi government, thus following the signing of the solidarity contracts of the Mechanics of Termoli which will affect more than 1,000 workers. In the meantime, however, Stellantis collects an improvement in performance, driven by new models and a price mix that increases revenues by 12% compared to 2021, while recording an equivalent drop in deliveries, with 1,374,000 units registered in the first quarter. The downturn was mainly attributed to the impossibility of fulfilling the bulk of orders already received due to intermittent production, the result of the war in Ukraine and the components crisis.

The situation should improve already in 2023 but the uncertain geopolitical framework remains a variable on which it is impossible to predict. Meanwhile, the group led by Carlos Tavares has revised the forecasts on the markets, with a generalized decline: no growth of 3% in North America while a 2% decline in Europe is expected. Instead, the same growth estimates for South America and Asia. A positive figure for the long-term objectives comes from the sales mix at the power supply level, with + 50% of full electric cars in Europe. The contribution of the new ones is also important models globally, especially the arrival of Jeep Grand Cherokee and the spread of the electric Fiat 500 also in other markets.