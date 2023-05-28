The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Corsair Harpoon mice. The reported discount is €29.21, or 44%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price for this product it is 66.09€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. The promotion lasts until midnight on May 28, 2023.

The Corsair Harpoon mice weighs 99 grams. It promises 60 hours of battery use, but can also be plugged in with the included cable to keep playing while it recharges. It has six fully programmable buttons. Omron switches are rated for over 50 million clicks.