Japan destroyed a new medium-range rocket after the vehicle’s second-stage engine failed to ignite. The technicians opted for the self-destruct command of the H3 rocket, blowing it up after the engine failed a few minutes after take-off. A hard blow for Jaxa, the national aerospace agency, which last month had already failed a first launch attempt with the rocket that hadn’t even managed to take off. The H3, conceived as a successor to the H-2A, is the first medium-range rocket designed by Japan in thirty years, although it is considered as an economic alternative to Elon Musk’s Space X Falcon 9, given the use of 3D printers to make some parts of the engine, the program for its realization has cost more than 1.3 billion euros, with an average cost of 50 million dollars per launch (approximately 46 million euros). The goal of today’s mission would have been to launch the H3 into space carrying a monitoring satellite, but engineers quickly noticed a “reduced speed” in the second phase of the launch. Japanese Science Minister Keiko Nagaoka said authorities will investigate the cause of the failure and apologized for “failing to meet the expectations of the public and related parties” and described the incident as “extremely regrettable”.



