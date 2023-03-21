The police in London have been given a hard time in one independent report which came out Tuesday morning. Britain’s largest police force is a male stronghold guilty of racism, homophobia and misogyny, according to the study.

The report was written by MP Louise Casey, who spent a year investigating. According to her, the police “can no longer assume that the people of London have confidence in decent police work”.

The investigation was conducted after the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a cop two years ago. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for this.

Read also: UK tackles violence against women, but is it enough?



According to the 363-page report, the force is rotten from the inside out, female employees are constantly discriminated against and there is deep-rooted homophobia within the organization.

According to Casey, the top of the force has been in denial about this for years and they have failed to stamp out the discriminatory and intimidating behavior. If there is no improvement, the police force should be dismantled, Casey says in the report.

In a response to the BBC Police Chief Mark Rowley said the report has angered, frustrated and embarrassed him. “It’s horrible”. He also apologizes to the people of London and states that he is determined to do something about the situation.