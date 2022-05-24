Villa Union, Mazatlan. Several people suffered injuries and fractures, in a collision between a trailer-pipe, a car and a brick truck, in the Villa Union-Concordia highway, this Monday night.

This accident would have occurred around 9:00 p.m. or shortly after.

A truck-truck and a yellow brick truck, double wheeled, went in the direction of Villa Unión to Concordia, and the Tsuru in the opposite direction.

According to information gathered by rescue forces, the trailer-pipe was trying to make a “U” turn.

One version says that the trailer and the brick truck collided with that, although another version indicates that the driver of the truck turned the pipe over.

In any case, the truck collided head-on with a white Tsuru Nissan car, which was passing by at the time.

In the truck there was a man and a woman, a couple, and in the Tsuru, a couple with their two minor children, and it was learned that the driver of the Tsuru is the son of the couple who came in the yellow truck, paramedics said.

This accident occurred about 200 meters from the old base of the Federal Police and National Guard, and at the height of the Flor de Mayo neighborhood.

In the Tsuru, the couple was pressed, so firefighters had to go with special tools to free them, such as “jaws of life”.

The man from Tsuru probably suffered a femur fracture (of a leg) and the woman probable hip and right arm fractures.

His two children suffered relatively minor injuries, it was said.

And in the yellow truck, one of the two elderly people suffered blows to the head, it was added.

At least three of the injured adults were transferred in IMSS and Veteran Firefighters ambulances to hospitals in Mazatlan. The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.