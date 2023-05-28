The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Xbox Elite Series 2 Core White. The reported discount is €34.93, or 27%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 129.99€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform, better than the discount a few days ago. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The controller Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is the special version of Microsoft controllers for Xbox, but this is more precisely the “Core” version, i.e. the one that does not include any type of additional accessory. Like the full model, however, it features analogs with adjustable tension, as well as shorter travel triggers and also the ability to save up to three control profiles directly to the controller and switch between them in each. moment. The battery promises up to 40 hours of use.