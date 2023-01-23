The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600 Mech 2X 8GB GDDR6 Graphics Card. The reported discount is 44%, or €236.31. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is €535.90, but the actual price in the last period was around €360. What matters is that the current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. Only five units are available at the time of writing.

MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600 Mech 2X 8GB GDDR6 processor offers GPU clock speeds up to 2044MHz. Measures 35 x 30 x 15cm.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600 Mech 2X

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.