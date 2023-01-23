On Sunday evening the French international could be heard on the Spanish-language channel Movistar Sports from 9 p.m. at the game between Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Griezmann is a great fan of American sports and also an avid follower of the NBA basketball league. He can regularly be found in the United States to visit matches, where he also attends matches from the National Football League (NFL).

After his debut as a commentator, Memphis Depay’s teammate said he had a good time. “I wanted this because it is a great sport. I enjoyed it,” said Griezmannr L’Equipe. Whether Griezmann is more likely to join as a commentator at NFL games is still unclear.

La Liga figures

