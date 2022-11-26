The offers of Amazon Italy of Black Friday 2022 they continue even after the real Black Friday and fans of technology, video games and more can find various promotional products at attractive prices. Now, for example, you can find a discount for EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti with liquid cooling. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price for this product it was €3,382. This price has remained fixed since September. The product is at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; returns are available until January 31, 2023. EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti measures ‎28.88 x 3.5 x 13.79 cm.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti with liquid cooling

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.