Saturday, November 26, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead | Irene Cara has died – sang hits from Fame and Flashdance

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 26, 2022
in World Europe
0

Cara continued as an actress and in musical roles until the 2000s.

Vocalist Irene Cara has died at the age of 63. He rose to stardom in the 1980s by singing in favorite films Fame and Flashdance theme tunes and acting in movies like Fame and City Heat.

Flashdance… What A Feeling -a huge hit, he also wrote part of the lyrics himself and received an Oscar and a Grammy for the song.

The death was confirmed by his publicist Judith A. Moose on Twitter. Cara died at her home in Florida. The cause of death was not immediately announced.

They also tell about it, for example NME and HuffPost.

Cara was born in the Bronx, New York apparently on March 18, 1959, although he himself mentioned even later years of birth.

Cara came to the public already as a child model, actress and singer. As an adult, he attracted attention in a loosely based on the story of the band Supremes Sparkle-musical film in 1975 before Famen huge success since 1980.

See also  Genetic research Family map of the world shows how people have moved on the planet over hundreds of thousands of years - Man's original home is visible in Africa

The peak of the career was quickly over, because after 1984 the recordings did not enter the US Top 100 list. However, Cara also gained popularity in Europe and continued as an actress and in musical roles until the 21st century.


#Dead #Irene #Cara #died #sang #hits #Fame #Flashdance

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

France Denmark streaming live tv: where to see World Cup Qatar 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.