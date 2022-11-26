Dead | Irene Cara has died – sang hits from Fame and Flashdance

Cara continued as an actress and in musical roles until the 2000s.

Vocalist Irene Cara has died at the age of 63. He rose to stardom in the 1980s by singing in favorite films Fame and Flashdance theme tunes and acting in movies like Fame and City Heat.

Flashdance… What A Feeling -a huge hit, he also wrote part of the lyrics himself and received an Oscar and a Grammy for the song.

The death was confirmed by his publicist Judith A. Moose on Twitter. Cara died at her home in Florida. The cause of death was not immediately announced.

Cara was born in the Bronx, New York apparently on March 18, 1959, although he himself mentioned even later years of birth.

Cara came to the public already as a child model, actress and singer. As an adult, he attracted attention in a loosely based on the story of the band Supremes Sparkle-musical film in 1975 before Famen huge success since 1980.

The peak of the career was quickly over, because after 1984 the recordings did not enter the US Top 100 list. However, Cara also gained popularity in Europe and continued as an actress and in musical roles until the 21st century.