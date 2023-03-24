Amazon is an e-commerce platform now available all over the world, which offers a wide range of products and services. Founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos, the company has become a point of reference for online shopping and today we want to talk to you about an important piece acquired by the company that is about to be crumbled.

DPReview closes: here is the first victim of Amazon layoffs

Amazon has recently published a huge layoff plan that we told you about here, and today we want to talk to you about what could be the first major “damage” caused by this decision. To do that, however, we must first introduce you to DPReview, which is a site specialized in photography. A reality that is really well seen by enthusiasts, as since 1998 it has been reviewing and commenting on all types of possible and imaginable photographic equipment. It is a site that has been present on the net for 25 years and this year unfortunately will retire forever as Scott Everett, General Manager of DPReview.com explains:

“After nearly 25 years of operation, DPReview will be shut down in the near future. This difficult decision is part of the annual operating plan review our parent company shared earlier this year “

So, going into detail: the site will continue its normal activity until April 10, 2023. While until April 6, users will be able to request downloads of their personal material. The site will obviously come overshadowed in the near future therefore, let’s enjoy it while we can. A real pity also for the entire editorial staff who will obviously find themselves out of work.