The scorer Mateo Retegui, who belongs to Boca Juniors but is on loan at Tigre, and who, in addition to having been the top scorer in the last Argentine soccer domestic competition, is also the top scorer in this Professional League, with six goals, debuted ago moments with the shirt of the Italian team and scored a goal, against England, for the qualification of the Eurocopa 2024 that will be played in Germany.
The Azzurra went into halftime with a two-goal deficit due to scores by Declan Rice and Harry Kane from the penalty spot, but 10 minutes into the second half, Argentine-born striker Retegui appeared, making the decision to represent to the “Tanos” when he received a call from coach Roberto Mancini.
“Chapita” exquisitely controlled an assist from Lorenzo Pellegrini and finished off a cross before a bad start from Jordan Pickford, who neglected his right post when he started to bail out.
However, the gunner who plays for the “Matador de Victoria” joined an extensive list of players born in Argentina who represented the Italian team, from Eugenio Mosso’s kick back in 1914, through Julio Libonatti, who played for the Europeans between 1925 and 1931 while a few years before, between 1917 and 1925, he had done it for Argentina, or for Mauro Camoranesi, who managed to be world champion with the Italian team jersey in the 2006 World Cup, where he was one of the key pieces of the team that won the final against France.
|
NUMBER
|
PLAYER
|
YEAR
|
1
|
EUGENE MOSSO
|
1914
|
2
|
JULY LIBONATTI
|
1925-1931
|
3
|
RENATO CESARINI
|
1931-1934
|
4
|
ALEJANDRO SCOPELLI
|
1935
|
5
|
EMILIO BALDINI
|
1949
|
6
|
RINALDO MARTINO
|
1949
|
7
|
EDUARDO RICAGNI
|
1953
|
8
|
MIGUEL ANGEL MONTUORI
|
1956-60
|
9
|
BRUNO PESAOLA
|
1957
|
10
|
FRANCISCO LOJACONO
|
1959-62
|
eleven
|
RAIMUNDO ORSI
|
1934
|
12
|
ATILIO DEMARIA
|
1934
|
13
|
LUIS MONTI
|
1934
|
14
|
ENRIQUE GUAITA
|
1934
|
fifteen
|
ENRIQUE OMAR SIVORI
|
1962
|
16
|
HUMBERTO MASCHIO
|
1962
|
17
|
ANTONIO ANGELILLO
|
1962
|
18
|
CHRISTIAN LEDESMA
|
2010
|
19
|
DANIEL OSVALDO
|
2011-14
|
twenty
|
EZEKIEL SCHELOTTO
|
2012
|
twenty-one
|
GABRIEL PALETTE
|
2014
|
22
|
FRANCO VAZQUEZ
|
2015
|
23
|
MATEO RETEGUI
|
2023
