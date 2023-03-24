It is currently possible to take advantage of a special offer for Audible: Amazon’s service costs now only €2.95 per month, for the first six months. The standard monthly price is 9.99€, so it’s a 70% discount. You can find the promotion at this address.

This offer is available until April 3, 2023 (11.59 pm). The promotion can be redeemed by those customers who have never registered with Audible.it and who have not tried the service through the 30 free days. At the end of the six months, the price will return to normal at €9.99, but obviously it will be possible to deactivate the renewal at any time and terminate your membership.

Audible gives access to audiobooks, podcasts and other audio content without listening limits and without advertising. It is also possible to download and listen offline. It includes many popular audiobooks such as Darkness and Bones, The Sandman, the Harry Potter saga and more.