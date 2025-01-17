Amazon Prime is the service that this ecommerce giant offers to users who pay a subscription for a series of advantages in their account ranging from free shipping within 24 hours (in most cases), access to its streaming platform movies and series and many other improvements.

But as we have just learned, the company plans to remove one of these exclusive options for Amazon Prime users gradually starting January 31, 2025. This is the function of “Try first, pay later”a tool that It allows customers to try certain products (mainly clothing) before having to buy them definitively.

As explained by Amazon to elEconomista.es, se is due to the lack of use of this option due to the arrival of Artificial Intelligence to the platform. “Our customers are increasingly using our Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered tools, such as Virtual Test (Virtual Try-on), Custom size recommendations, featured reviews, and size charts that allow them to find what they need in an appropriate way.

Furthermore, this tool It was only available for a limited number of productsso in the end it seems that it didn’t pay off for the company transporting multiple garments for free and then returning most of them.

Amazon Prime customers will lose this benefit, but they will still be able to purchase clothing and return it completely free of charge if they don’t like it or it doesn’t fit. The difference is that now they will have to pay for the items first.