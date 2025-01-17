The Spanish Paula Badosa beat the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 4-6 and 6-4 in the third round of the Australian Open. The duel between the two had a lot of tension and turned out to be the great test for the Catalan in this tournament so far. And meanwhile, had an argument with his coach and with his partner, Stéfanos Tsitsipas, in between from the court.

During the second set, Paula Badosa was 0-5 down, which led her to experience moments of tension. She couldn’t feel comfortable with her game and He starred in a scene with gestures of frustration directed towards the stands where his people wereamong them her boyfriend, the tennis player Tsitsipas.

The Greek, sitting right behind Pol Toledo, Badosa’s coach, tried to calm the Spanish woman, but his gestures were ineffective. The tennis player’s tension grew and she ended up saying towards that area “Come, take the racket and play yourself”.

After the game and given the possibility that the media and social networks would say that Those gestures and words were directed towards her boyfriend, Badosa clarified what happened.

“It was with my coach. If they say Stéfanos there will be more views. I interact with my coach and Stéfanos is emotional support. It was very windy and it asked me for some things that I couldn’t do. It was hard, mentally I accepted it in some sections and my level went up,” commented the Spanish tennis player.