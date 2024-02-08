Former deputy claims that everyone involved in the alleged coup attempt will have their “passport to prison stamped”

The former deputy Joice Hasselmann said that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will be the “next to hearing 'knock, knock, knock, it's the Federal Police”. The former head of the Executive was one of the targets of the corporation's operation this Thursday (Feb 8, 2024) investigating an alleged coup attempt in 2022.

“With the set of evidence that has already been presented by the Federal Police, with what the corporation already has in its hands, there are already more than enough elements to request the arrest of Jair Bolsonaro due to the attempt to abolish the Democratic Rule of Law”, declared Joyce in video published on social media.

Watch (1min45s):

In this 5th operation (Feb 8), the corporation also seized the former president's passport. Joice stated that Bolsonaro thinks “long time” in “to escape” from the country.

She said that each of those involved in the alleged coup d'état plan will have their “passport to prison stamped”.

Among the targets of the operation are also General Augusto Heleno, then head of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), Anderson Torres, then Minister of Justice, and the president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Netowho was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm.

The agents carried out 33 search and seizure warrants, 4 preventive arrest warrants and 48 alternative measures, such as the prohibition of maintaining contact with the others being investigated, the prohibition of leaving the country, with the delivery of passports within 24 hours, and suspension of the exercise of public functions.