Amazon has recently bought the rights to the Lord of the Ringsthus creating the series The Rings of Power (you can read our review here) but it seems that his shopping campaign does not stop there, according to a recent indiscretion.

It would appear that Amazon has bought the franchise tomb Raider: the rights to games, movies and gadgets in the world of Lara Croft would have been awarded by the US giant for approx 600 million dollars.

The franchise, which is currently in the hands of Square Enix, is one of the most famous in the gaming universe. Born as an adventure video game on the very first playstationTomb Raider has become a film known for the interpretation of Angelina Jolie and, passing from publisher to publisher, has churned out numerous successful titles.

Although the last few years have not held up to comparison with the early days of the series (just think of the underappreciated projects such as Angel of Darkness) now things could change.

If Amazon had actually bought the rights to the series, we could await ambitious initiatives from the company to breathe new life into Lara Croft: whether it’s a Tv series? about a new game or movie? We await confirmation regarding this indiscretion but, in any case, we rub our hands!