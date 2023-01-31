The MAUTO closes the current year with a total of 240,000 visitors, an unprecedented result in the history of the Museum, which had obtained the highest attendance in 2011, the year of the reopening after four years of closure for the renovation and expansion of the building, in which over 221,000 visitors had registered. The 2022 figure corresponds to a 126% increase compared to 2021, when total visitors were 106,200 – due to the ongoing restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2019 – the last year at full capacity before the pandemic – 220,000 tickets were issued.

A significant recovery, after a first quarter still suffering from the trend of infections, due to the major exhibitions and the many initiatives of the Museum which – integrated into the calendar of internationally important events hosted by the City of Turin in 2022 – have helped to attract an increasingly large and varied audience. Of the total, paying visitors amounted to 74%, while 7% were admissions with the Museum Subscription and 9% with the Torino Piemonte Card. The remaining 10% were free admissions (children under 6, carers, guests, media). 7% of visitors purchased tickets online. In the summer months, the percentage of foreign visitors was very high, mainly from northern Europe (Belgium, Holland, Germany, Switzerland, France). August stands as the month with the highest turnout, with a total of 30,173 visitors. The second best month of the year 2022 was April: almost 28 thousand admissions, with peaks of 2,000 people a day on the Easter weekend and on April 25th. Excellent turnout in the various bridges present in the 2022 calendar: 9,800 visitors on the All Saints’ Day bridge – with an increase of 45% compared to the same period of 2021 and of 63% compared to All Saints’ Day in 2019 – and approximately 6,500 admissions for the Bridge of the Immaculate Conception.

Overall, during the Christmas holidays – from Saturday 24 December 2022 to Sunday 8 January 2023 – the MAUTO registered a turnout of about 24,000 entrances. A positive figure compared to previous years: in the same period of 2021 there were around 12,000 visitors and in 2019 – from Saturday 21 December 2019 to Monday 6 January 2020 – there were around 16,500 visitors. Particularly numerous were the visitors on 28 and 29 December, with peaks of almost 2,500 admissions. The trend in the first days of the new year was also very positive compared to the same period of 2022: in the first 8 days of 2023, the number of visitors was higher – by around 7,700 units – compared to the same period in January 2022.