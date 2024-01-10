At CES in Las Vegas, Amazon announced a new global partnership with Panasonic and Matter Casting support for Fire TV and Echo Show 15 devices. The aim of the collaboration is to integrate Fire TV into new Panasonic smart TVs starting in 2024. Thanks to integrated Fire TV and Alexa, it will be possible to access various entertainment products, from live free-to-air content, to apps and streaming services. Additionally, Panasonic unveiled two new top-of-the-line OLED Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in. With the Panasonic Z95A and Z93A models, you will be able to launch apps, play music, search for titles and control compatible smart devices using long-distance voice control with Alexa. When not in use for viewing content, these TVs become dynamic displays thanks to Fire TV's Ambient Experience feature, which transforms the screen into a smart display that can show photos and practical information, such as calendars and reminders, through Alexa widgets customizable.

At CES, Amazon also announced Matter Casting, which allows customers to cast content to Fire TV and Echo Show 15 devices directly from supported streaming apps on iOS and Android. Customers can start watching a movie or search for their next favorite show on Prime Video on their phone and cast it to their compatible Fire TV or Echo Show 15 device. This is the first demonstration of Matter Casting implemented in the industry. Matter Casting is available to customers worldwide who want to cast Prime Video content from iOS and Android devices to Echo Show 15. It will be available in the coming months for compatible Fire TV devices, including Panasonic Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in. Amazon is working with Plex, Pluto TV, Sling TV, Starz and ZDF to add support for Matter Casting later this year.