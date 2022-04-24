Amazing Alcaraz. Accompanied by the notes of the soundtrack of Rocky, his favorite film, the 18-year-old from Murcia in Barcelona won the prestigious “Conde de Godò”, an ATP 500 tournament that has all the tennis nobility of the last 68 years in the roll of honor. winning semifinal and final on the same day after the postponements for rain of the week.

From tomorrow Alcaraz will be number 9 in the world, thus becoming the youngest top 10 since the time of Rafa Nadal, who for one of the strange coincidences of the sport entered the top 10 seventeen years ago, just by winning in Barcelona. In the morning, in the semifinals, Carlitos had saved himself in three sets and 3 hours and 38 minutes of fighting against the Spanish-Australian Alex De Minaur, who also served for the match at 5-4 of the second set (6-7 7 -6 6-4). In the afternoon, after a few rests, he liquidated in two sets (6-3 6-4) and just over an hour his training partner at the Equalite Academy in Villena Pablo Carreno-Busta, former top 10 and today n .19 Atp, in turn victorious in the semifinals over Diego Schwartzman (6-3 6-4). “I watched this tournament on TV from an early age, winning it means a lot to me,” said the boy from El Palmar. For him it is the fourth title in his career after Umago in 2021 and Rio de Janeiro and Miami this year.

