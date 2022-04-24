A goal at the end of Badelj’s match gives Genoa three points against Cagliari and hope for salvation is rekindled for Sturaro and his teammates. The comment after the victory of Marassi of the Rossoblu ‘coach, Alexander Blessin to DAZN microphones: “I had warned my boys to put a lot of patience and wait for the right moment to hit the opponents. It was a fight as I had foreseen. This was a 95 ‘and not a 90’ game. Now we are very happy with this victory even if it came in the final seconds. It was a tense and above all balanced game, but we are happy for the victory. derby with Sampdoria and we know it is a great opportunity for us. Badelj was good but all the boys deserved this joy. Milan is a very important player for us. The motivations come automatically even if the calendar is difficult. “