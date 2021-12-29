This is why the figure of the former Premier is back in vogue again

At 83, for the umpteenth time Giuliano Amato arises in the debate preceding the election of the President of the Republic. The two-time Prime Minister is something of a regular guest in the squad quirinabili, but this time it is the particular situation of the center left, for the first time forced to play defense. The secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta would be more than willing to bless the rise of Mario Draghi al Colle, but within his party there is a lot of discontent, for a simple reason: there is not another leader with the same charisma, capable of governing the whims of a group of parties that are together only when there is an interest common, early elections seem an inevitable hypothesis, which nobody wants to arrive at.

The Moratti option is causing discussion in the M5S

Not by chance Silvio Berlusconi he tries to reassure minds by proposing a continuity of the legislation, but his candidacy is obviously even less welcome to the Pd-M5S front, increasingly worried and therefore has also started to move independently. Giuseppe Conte he opened the dialogue with the center-right, gilding the pill through the use of the gender issue, which is in itself very acceptable. The problem lies in the name on which to bet. That of Letizia Moratti it’s making many people very angry grillini and not only in Lombardy, where the M5S is opposed by the council of which the councilor for welfare is vice-president. No less controversial is the hypothesis linked to Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, then both the name of Paola Severino than that of Anna Finocchiaro, previously hypothesized in the summit with Pd and LeU as a flag candidate.

The reasons for the resistance on Draghi al Colle

Returning to Finocchiaro would also serve to regroup the axis with the Pd, who did not like Conte’s personal initiative very much. However, the margins for negotiation are still very wide, because Letta has just as many internal problems. Several Dem exponents do not want to put an end to the government experience that sees them as protagonists and within the currents there is an evident annoyance for the personalistic turn undoubtedly taken by a government in which the Premier is sometimes accused of behaving with the authoritarianism of a CEO of a large company. There turned on the maneuver (no opinion in the face of too compressed times for the discussion) was a blatant and unequivocal signal, while the promotion of Draghi to the Quirinale would risk configuring in fact a sort of presidentialism.

The jolly Casini and the Renzi knot

Although in the race for the Colle no one can ever be sure of fully orienting the vote of his people (and the Democratic Party knows something about it), in such a scenario the risk of a landslide would be even stronger, with Goffredo Bettini which for some time has had an open channel with Conte and various currents – da Reformist base to the more components of left – not at all enthusiastic about the Draghi hypothesis. Hence the revival of two protagonists of the First Republic, who, precisely because of their background, could intercept a transversal consensus. The sly Pierferdinando Casini – which has been silent for months now, as befits those who want to reach the finish line of the race – could agree both the center-right and the center-left (having played on both fronts), but also Italy Viva, given that Matteo Renzi for some time it has been cherishing the idea of ​​becoming its king-maker. And it would also be a way to finally discover the cards of the “simple senator”, given that they are different insider they report to affaritaliani.it that they are about to announce support for Draghi, while others are betting on the exact opposite, with identical conviction.

The suggestion of Amato and that of the pact with Berlusconi

The first to name Giuliano Amato had been Roberto Speranza, on behalf of LeU. Very close to Massimo D’Alema, the former right arm of Bettino Craxi on the other hand, he is a decidedly more center-left profile than Casini, but one who enjoys ample credit and who is literally inevitable in every election for monochromatic office. Already seven ago he arrived very close to the Quirinale, after having also received the public appreciation of Berlusconi, but in the end Renzi preferred him Sergio Mattarella, of which Amato said “it was my favorite, after me”. Precisely because of the estimate bipartisan enjoyed by the Thin Doctor it could be the ideal drop point, given that the crossfire of the snipers makes many assume that too divisive figures they can hardly prevail in such a complex battle. The reference is obviously to Berlusconi himself, on which in the center-left there are those who are ready to make a very risky bet: avoid setting a flag candidate against him, to let his own in the secret of the ballot box. ball it up and at the same time send a soothing signal that would be the ideal premise for a sort of future “Government Ursula” supported by Pd, M5S and indeed FI. A prospect that would certainly cause discontent in the base of the Conte and Letta parties, but which some see as the only way to break the center-right front and pull the ace that would allow him to decide the next political phase from his sleeve. A very delicate operation, with a very delicate boundary between the masterpiece that would represent its success and the image disaster that would occur in the event of failure.