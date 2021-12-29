“A wonderful news”: these are the first words of Chiara Ferragni, when she learned that her sister Francesca is pregnant

And while his sister Chiara and her brother-in-law Fedez are not doing very well due to the positivity to Covid-19 that hit them, Francesca Ferragni he wanted to shout to the whole world his joy at the discovery of being pregnant. The tummy begins to show and happiness is truly irrepressible for her and for her partner Riccardo. The post Instagram, needless to say, he was full of likes and comments in no time.

Credit: chiaraferragni – Instagram

In recent days, the family of the digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni and the entrepreneur singer Fedez she had been shaken by unpleasant news. Both Ferragnez, in fact, tested positive for COVID-19 and find themselves in solitary confinement in their Milan apartment. With them are also Leone and Vittoria, who fortunately are negative at the moment.

The days of boredom and worry of Chiara and Fedez, yesterday, were however illuminated by one beautiful news arrived from one of Chiara’s two younger sisters, Francesca.

The second daughter of the Ferragni family, before her there is Chiara and after her there is Valentina, in fact she has published a post on her account Instagram which leaves very little room for imagination. In the photos you can see his partner Riccardo who is kneeling in front of her and kiss a tummy barely visible.

Soon, therefore, the first grandchild or the first granddaughter of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez will be born.

Age, work and partner of Francesca Ferragni

The post of Francesca Ferragni’s pregnancy announcement was obviously filled with likes and comments congratulations in no time.

Francesca is a professional dentist. In fact, since 2015, he has decided to pursue the same career as his father Marco.

His partner is called Riccardo Nicoletti, is 40 years old and comes from Cremona, the same city of the Ferragni family. By profession he does the musician. To be precise, he plays the role of guitarist in two bands, Under Static Movement and Rosco Dunn.

Credit: fraferragni – Instagram

In the stories Instagram recorded and published after the announcement post, Francesca said: