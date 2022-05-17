“mean girls”, known in Latin America as “heavy girls”, It was the leap to world stardom for several of its stars and co-stars. As a TV icon, the film with Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams set a trend in teen plots, as well as leaving iconic phrases to remember. And, of course, there were various scenes that were positioned as indelible moments for fans.

“Mean girls” was released in 2004 and has since become one of the most iconic comedy films in cinema. Photo: Paramount Pictures

However, not all the sequences had a positive impact on the actresses of the tape. In that sense, amanda seyfriedKaren in fiction, revealed that she suffered sexual harassment due to one of her most famous appearances in the footage.

“ I always felt very grossed out by it. I was like 18 years old. It was just gross,” the actress recalled, in a recent interview with Marie Claire magazine, regarding the awkward conversations she had with her male audience.

What was the scene about?

Seyfried portrays Karen, a somewhat “silly” student who left us with some of the most iconic dialogues. In fact, one of her most remembered scenes, almost at the end of “heavy girls”is when she squeezes her breasts to ‘help’ herself be accurate with the weather.

This is precisely what has caused, mostly men, to ask him about the weather, in reference to his sequence during the film.

For now, it seems to have taken this impasse as something that was left in the past. Her loyal fans will be happy to see her on TV again, as she is about to premiere a new series titled “The crowded room” with Tom Holland for Apple TV +.

Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried team up for new Apple TV+ series. Photo: Latestly

What will “The crowded room” be about?

“The Crowded Room” explores inspiring stories from those who have successfully struggled with and learned to live with mental illness. The 10-episode first season of the anthology is a thriller based on a portion of Goldsman’s own life and inspired by the award-winning biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes.

How old is Amanda Seyfried now?

The actress was born on December 3, 1985, so she is currently 36 years old.