“batman unearthed” is the new podcast of Spotify dedicated to the bat man and who is played by the Mexican actor Alfonso Herrera on lead vocals.

Directed by Hari Sama, a filmmaker who made “This is not Berlin” (2019), he describes this sound story as “very dark and made for strong hearts”.

Meanwhile, Spotify describes it as follows: “A psychological thriller that will take all listeners on a new journey into the depths of Bruce Wayne’s mind, the likes of which have never been seen before.”

“Batman Unearthed” is the new Spotify audio series that premiered on May 3. Photo: Spotify

What is “Batman Unearthed” about?

The official synopsis narrates the following: “A serial killer terrorizes Gotham city, but this time Batman will not come to the rescue. In fact, Bruce Wayne has no memory of ever being the Dark Knight. To find out why Barbara Gordon Seek help from the second best detective in town: The riddle”.

Until May 16, four episodes of “Batman Unearthed” are available. Photo: Spotify capture

How many episodes will “Batman Unearthed” have?

The podcast will feature 10 episodes directed by Hairi Sama, who presents a different story than the one previously focused on Barbara and Bruce.

It should be noted that the project is being produced in nine adaptations for the United States, Latin America, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy and Japan.

Alfonso Herrera assures that giving voice and life to Batman is a great challenge in his acting career. Photo: Spotify

Cast of “Batman Unearthed”

Hairi Sama has created a dark version of Batman that immerses you in Gotham City and seeks to engage the viewer through the listening experience. And for this she has chosen a cast led by Alfonso Herrera as Batman.

He is accompanied by Noé Hernández (The Harvester), Zuria Vega (Kell), Ana Brenda Contreras (Bárbara Gordon), Carlos Aragón (Alfred), Alfonso Borbolla (The Riddler), among other talents.

Link to listen to “Batman Unearthed”

The audio story can be heard through the following link: https://open.spotify.com.