Mexico.- Amanda Miguel sent an emotional message through a brief video on social media during his first Christmas without Diego Verdaguerwhere he recommended his thousands of followers to hug their loved ones and value them throughout the year.

“This Christmas is a reunion, basically, with oneself. Finding that peace, that happiness that we all need so much is my wish for all of you… May this Christmas be accompanied by all the loved ones you want,” the singer recommended. .

We recommend you read…

Despite the fact that it would be thought that it is a message like any of those that he has shared on his networks, on this occasion the interpreter of “He lied to me” looked very nostalgic while pronouncing the words.

Many say that the reason that Amanda Miguel is much more moved is because it is the first Christmas Eve that she has not spent with her husband, Diego Verdaguer, who died in early 2022 as victim of Covid-19.

We recommend you read…

In addition, the native of Argentina did not miss the opportunity to remind her fans that it is very important to show the love we feel in life.

“With all my heart I want to tell you to hug your loved ones very tightly, tell them that you love them and not only today, every day, remind them daily,” shared the 66-year-old artist.

The successful singer did not forget to dedicate some nice words to the love of her life, Diego Verdaguer, wishing him a Merry Christmas wherever he is now.

“Today is a different day, but I send a kiss to heaven, I know that Diego Verdaguer is happy to see Ana Victoria Verdaguer and me smile. Merry Christmas!” The famous wrote at the bottom of the video that she published on the platform Instagram.

Lastly, Amanda also posted a Photography next to Diego next to a Christmas tree where they seem to be inside a hotel.

This Christmas dinner, the singer shared with her daughter Ana Victoria, her son-in-law and beloved grandson.