In case of Amanda Bynes It doesn’t have a “happy ending” yet. Unfortunately, the famous actress, who until recently was struggling to prove to the authorities in charge of her case that she no longer needed to be under the guardianship of her parents, reported that her fiancé Paul Michael has relapsed into his drug addiction. For this reason, the artist kicked him out of the house in which they lived.

Amanda Bynes: “I was worried that it would destroy my house”

During last Friday, April 29, Amanda Bynes She surprised her followers on social networks by talking about the mental state of Paul Michael, her fiancé. According to what the artist said, her boyfriend would be using drugs, after remaining sober for half a month.

Later, the celebrity recounted in detail why she had said publicly that her partner had relapsed: “To clarify: I said what I said about Paul’s relapse because he did. I don’t know when he got clean and because of the disturbing porn he was watching, I assumed he must be high now.”

Later, Amanda revealed that Michael would have broken into his parents’ house and that he was afraid of suffering the consequences for having reported his partner to the authorities: “Paul destroyed his mother’s house 2 weeks ago. His brother Mark called the police, but Paul left before they arrived. When I saw the mother-son porn on Paul’s phone, I got upset and kicked him out. When he left, I was worried that he would trash my house because he still had the keys. That’s why I called the police.”

Amanda Bynes reveals that she found porn on her fiancé’s cell phone and kicked him out of her house. Photo: Instagram

When was Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship terminated?

Amanda Bynes and her legal representative David A. Esquibias managed to obtain the favor of the authorities in charge of the guardianship of the actress during last Tuesday, March 22. Roger Lund, the Superior Court Judge of Ventura County, California, gave the order to vacate it. “The court determines that it is no longer required and that there are no longer grounds to establish a conservatorship of the person,” the court documents in the case state.

Amanda Bynes managed to get rid of the guardianship that weighs on her. Photo: TMZ Composition

Amanda Bynes removed facial tattoos

During the past March 9, Amanda Bynes He reported on his social networks that he would be changing his appearance. The former Nickelodeon actress decided to change her hair color and cut. However, what most caught the attention of netizens was the removal of the tattoos that she had on her face. All this happened before she spoke with the judges who would decide if her guardianship would be annulled.