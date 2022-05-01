Spending without following a monthly budget is one of the most important reasons that hinder the possibility of saving any part of the salary, because this may lead to a deepening of the gap between income and spending, due to the inability to monitor and control expenses, which may make the individual think about borrowing or borrowing to cover living expenses.

According to Okaz, “SAMA” identified 5 reasons that make you unable to save from your salary, the avoidance of which will be effectively reflected in controlling spending on the basis of the remaining salary.

Not distinguishing between necessities and luxuries

Not setting a monthly budget

excessive debt

Increase in monthly bills

Not saving for emergencies