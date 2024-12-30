The singer announced it through her social networks, two and a half months after the departure of Leire Martínez from La Oreja de Van Gogh

Amaia Montero has announced through her social networks that, after several years away from the stagereturns to music next year 2025, to whom she has asked him to treat her “well.”

Montero has confirmed the news of his return to the stage with a message in which he revealed the suffering he has gone through in recent years.

Its announcement comes two and a half months after the departure of Leire Martínez from La Oreja de Van Gogh, a group in which Amaia Montero was a vocalist between 1996 and 2007.

«From this window I can see you, you are almost here. Please treat me well, because your predecessors have been very hard on me. Take care of me and help me because it will be under your mantle when I return to what I have missed most in these stolen years. This 2025 I return to MUSIC. Happy new year to all. I wish you all the happiness and excitement that I feel nowhe published along with a black and white profile photo looking through a window.









The last time the former vocalist of La Oreja de Van Gogh went on stage was in July of this year unexpectedly at the Colombian Karol G’s concert at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.