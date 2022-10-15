Amaia Monteroformer vocalist of La Oreja de Van Gogh, has left the 348,000 followers he has on Instagram dismayed with the latest posts he made on Friday the 14th. The Spanish singer twice shared a photograph of himself with an emaciated appearance, in which it is barely recognizable .

What happened to Amaia Montero?

Disheveled, with a lost look, drooping cheeks that show a deterioration in her health, this is how Amaia Montero, 46, presented herself to her followers, without leaving a message that explains the two identical photographs that she published.

However, the Spanish singer-songwriter left a message in the comments that, far from being reassuring, caused more concern.

“If hope is the last thing to die and I haven’t lost it yet, what use is life to me?” wrote Amaia Montero.

The answers and messages of support were not expected, while other Internet users asked the family to intervene to check that the singer is okay.

14.10.2022 | Amaia Montero’s comment on her haggard-looking photo. Photo: Capture Amaia Montero/Instagram

What did Amaia Montero’s family say?

The Spanish newspaper ABC contacted Idoia Monterosister and personal assistant of Amaia Montero, who without hiding her sad tone, preferred not to declare what is happening with the former member of La Oreja de Van Gogh.

On the other hand, the actress Cayetana Guillen (“The Ministry of Time”) wrote: “Love, please, we love you.” Another affectionate message for the interpreter of “Wishes for Impossible Things” came from the journalist Jomari Goyso: “I love you my Monty! In all your versions!”

“Resilience my friend. You are the Queen of Pop, don’t forget it! Let’s go!” were the words of Diana Navarro, the voice of “The days I spend without you”.