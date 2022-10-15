Mexico.- There are not a few migrants who risk crossing the border in order to seek better job opportunities in the United States, however, there are many risks involved. Fortunately, people can process special visas to work in the United States.

It was recently reported that, for 2023the United States government will give more work visas for foreignersthis with the aim of giving more and greater job opportunities to foreigners.

Each fiscal year, the US government authorizes, in total, 66,000 H-2B temporary employment visas. However, by the next year, the Department of Homeland Security made it publicly known that will issue 64 thousand 716 extra visas of this category.

It should be remembered that the temporary employment visa H-2B is granted to temporary foreign workers who are employed in non-agricultural activities, that is, who are not going to work in the fields of the neighboring North American country.

Likewise, particularly, of the more than 130 thousand special visas, 20,000 will be authorized for people from Central American countries, such as El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, as well as Haiti. Meanwhile, the rest will be delivered to Mexican citizens and other nations.

“The regulation will allocate these remaining supplemental visas for workers who return between the first and second half of the fiscal year to cover the need for additional temporary workers over the course of the year,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement about the extra visas. to be awarded by 2023.

It should be noted that in the visa process, the US government will give priority to people who during the last three fiscal years have obtained an H-2B visa to work in the USA.

Meanwhile, because the fiscal year began last October 1 for the current year, the additional visas are now available to employers following the official announcement. However, it should be remembered that it is the companies that must start the process for their workers.

It should be taken into account that H-2B visas allow people who do not have university studies to be employed in US companies, in sectors such as lodging, tourism, seafood processing, landscapingamong other activities that require a large number of temporary employees.