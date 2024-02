Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 00:41











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Amador Milián and Matilde Meseguer have been together for 82 years, a love that would well deserve a place in the Guinness and that today, Valentine's Day, they will celebrate “with a kiss” at the Almassora municipal residence, in Castellón, where they continue to share their lives. and its …

This content is exclusive for subscribers