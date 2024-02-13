Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/13/2024 – 20:44

Brazil was the highlight of the Beach Soccer Stars 2023 Gala, an awards ceremony held in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), last Tuesday night (12), in which Brazilians Rodrigo and Adriele were chosen as the best players in the world of modality.

Rodrigo, who played for Flamengo and Kistall (Russia) in recent years, expressed great gratitude upon receiving the award for best player among men: “I thank God, who gave me strength and health to fight every day for my target. I thank my family – my mother, my father, my wife, my son. All my teammates – coaches, players, managers, physiotherapists. Everyone who was part of my trajectory in 2023.”

Adriele secured a double victory, as, in addition to being named the best among women, she won the award for the most beautiful goal of the year among men and women: “I feel honored. I am a woman and we women are breaking barriers. This feat is gratifying for me.”

Brazil was also highlighted in the ideal team of the year, which included Brazilians Rodrigo and Bruno Xavier, as well as Italian Leandro Casapieri, Japanese Ozu Moreira and Portuguese Be Martins.