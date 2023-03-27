The Spanish actress Hiba Abouk has confirmed this Monday that she is in the process of divorce from the Moroccan footballer of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Achraf Hakimiafter his indictment for the alleged rape of a 24-year-old girl at the end of February.

His words have permeated among Colombian soccer fans, because Hakimi’s case was mentioned in the press on behalf of the departure of Óscar Rentería from Caracol Radio’s ‘El Pulso del Fútbol’who had spoken about the case.

‘I’ve needed time to digest this shock’

In his first public statements after learning about the case, denounced by the alleged victim on February 26 at a police station near Paris, Abouk has assured that the couple would have made the decision to separate before those events.

“I’ve needed time to digest this shock”indicates the actress in a statement released through her profile on Instagram, which begins by exposing her need to explain herself “to clarify in the first person the misinformation that is circulating” and to be able to resume her personal, public and professional life.

“The reality is that it was some time ago that, after thinking about it a lot, the father of my children and I made the decision to end our relationship as a couple, long before the events that occurred in which I have been involved in the media and of which I am totally oblivious”points out.

“Who would have imagined that, in addition to facing the well-known pain that a separation entails and accepting the grief that the failure of a family project to which I had given myself body and soul entails, I would have to face this ignominy, I have needed time to digest this shock,” he continues.

At the same time, the actress, known for the series “The Prince”, stresses that she has always been and will always be on the side of the victims.

“Given the seriousness of the accusation, we can only trust in the good conduct of justice, I will always be on the side of the victim”he adds to finally ask for respect for his privacy and that of his children, his “absolute priority.”

The Renteria controversy

“A woman should not go alone to a soccer player’s apartment” (sic)was Rentería’s phrase that supposedly unleashed the avalanche that ended with his dismissal from Caracol.

“I still think that if that girl went to the player’s apartment alone, she knew what could happen. Why does she come to complain later,” Rentería said later about the Hakimi case.

“I don’t believe her film, maybe it’s true and I have to apologize, but I don’t believe it. That is my thought and I deeply respect anyone who thinks otherwise, but I do not share it “came to assert the communicator.

The Moroccan international defender of PSG Achraf Hakimi was formally charged on March 2 for the alleged rape of a 24-year-old girl in a proceeding before the Court of Nanterre. Achraf denied the facts and his lawyers have denounced a “blackmail” campaign against the footballer. According to the young woman’s testimony, the two came into contact in January through social networks and on February 25 the footballer invited her to his house where he went too far: he kissed her on the lips despite her rejection, lifted her clothes, He kissed her breasts and inserted his fingers into her vagina, despite her resistance. The complainant pointed out that she managed to get rid of her attacker with a kick from her and sent a message to a friend of hers, who came looking for her.

