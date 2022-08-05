After 15 years of marriage, Alvina Ruiz and her then partner, Ronald Velarde, decided to end their relationship. Since the beginning of 2022, when the news was made public at the local level, the journalist from “América Noticias, Central Edition” has been focusing on her and her little daughter. For this reason, she was encouraged to take a master’s degree to acquire greater knowledge in her branch.

But that was not all. In addition to investing in her professional career, the TV host told “On everyone’s lips” that she decided to leave the residence where she lived for years with the father of her daughter and that she has just acquired a new department.

This is what Alvina Ruiz’s new apartment looks like

On the afternoon of this August 4, the show program issued a note telling the details of the new stage that the press woman has been experiencing. In addition, she showed several of the locations of the new house in which she resides with her descendant.

Alvina Ruiz opened the doors of her home to the “EBDT” reporter. Upon entering the premises, the communicator was in for a big surprise: the journalist’s apartment barely had a few appliances.

In this regard, the driver explained why her room only had one lamp. “It is that (the department) is new. Remember that I’m just moving, there’s nothing,” reported the communicator. However, she added that she bought some implements with her gratuity payment.

The locations displayed in the report were the journalist’s living room, kitchen, laundry, bathroom and bedroom, which did not have a bed.

Alvina Ruiz preferred to pay for a master’s degree before a car

During her time on “On everyone’s lips”, the press woman said that she found herself at a crossroads after having to choose between pursuing a master’s degree or buying a car. However, on reflection, she chose to go with the first option.

“We’ve been through so much, and just in those days I’m paying myself —and you don’t know how proud I am— for a master’s degree, an expensive MBA. My parents couldn’t have paid for it… and it’s paid in installments. I was between a car or something else superficial, and I said: ‘No, I’m going to study,'” said the communicator.