“The Simpson”, the brainchild of Matt Groening, arrived in 1989 and quickly won over audiences for its acid commentary and satire of modern life in America. Now, it is regarded as one of the most influential series in television history.

With a total of 33 seasons and more than 700 chapters, there was no stigma or social dilemma that the show has not addressed, however controversial it was. In that sense, Lisa was the one who questioned the incoherent and chaotic world the most, but now she herself has become part of the problem, according to the fandom.

Criticisms accumulated through the years. Photo: Twitter capture

Little Simpson’s fight for veganism, feminism and equal rights; She made her an exemplary activist, but her growing intolerance, intransigence, and declining self-reflection earned her rejection from the show’s fans in recent years.

As if this were not enough, the chapter with Billie Eilish did nothing but fill the little patience of the fans, when the little girl denied that her father supported her in pursuing her dream of music, when she really does.

Homer did support his daughter. Photo: Twitter capture

What is the episode “’When Billie Met Lisa’” about?

With a duration of three minutes, the chapter tells us how Lisa looks for a quiet place to play the saxophone and is discovered by the famous singer. After striking up a friendship, they reflect on the passion and challenges of being an artist against the current.