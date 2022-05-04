Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

When veteran Brazilian Dani Alves responded to the call of his old friend Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona coach, it was out of his love for “Barca”, and his feeling that he owed a lot to this team, which witnessed the best years of his football career and many championships.

Alves did not ask about the salary he would get. On the contrary, he agreed to play for free, in order to return the “Catalan” to his normal place, at the local and European summit.

Rather, he had previously said when he attended that he was ready to play for “one euro” per week.

For these reasons, Spanish press sources expect the club’s management to renew it, so that it can continue its important and vital role in transferring its experiences to the team’s players, especially young people, through the role it plays in the dressing room and on the pitch.

Alves did not talk about his renewal, but is waiting for a move from the club’s management in this direction, as his contract allows him to play an additional year.

The same sources stated that the Barca administration is currently busy with the files of a number of players, whether they are coming at the end of the season, or their planned departure, but it will never forget the old team’s star.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, who was behind the recruitment of his old friend Alves, realizes that the presence of the 39-year-old Brazilian star, who completes “Friday”, is of great importance and contributes to raising the level of young players in particular, as he transfers to them his long experience as a player who loves victories and titles. And tournaments, and raise their morale by dealing directly with them, whether inside the dressing room, or on the field.

The impact of Alves’ presence on the young players was clearly evident, since his arrival in the impressive results that the team achieved over 15 consecutive matches, without defeat, during which the Brazilian star was the best “exemplary” for the team’s players, despite not participating in all matches.

Most importantly, as the Global Goal website says, Alves has a cheerful and optimistic personality who conveys joy and joy to his colleagues, and this was an important point in the first months of Xavi as a technical director, because the club was experiencing many difficulties, the moment he came from the Qatari dam.

Alves undertook the task of giving a great moral boost to the group, and the players gathered around him, listened to his advice, and responded to his observations, and for them he became a “special case” that showered them with huge moral doses, which they desperately need in the new season.

The Spanish press sources said that although Alves’ large age is one of the factors that are taken into account when renewing, the “Barca” management may not mind – with the blessing of Xavi – extending his contract for another season.

It is noteworthy that Dani Alves is the world’s most awarded player with titles and championships. During his long career, he collected 43 collective titles, and only Argentine Lionel Messi, who achieved his 35 title, is approaching him with his new club, Paris Saint-Germain, who won the French League championship.

Alves’ last tournament was in the last Tokyo Olympics, when he participated with his country and won the gold medal in football.