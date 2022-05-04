Online scams “Plus contact us” – A text message scam is now spreading in Finland, which doesn’t seem to make any sense

The scam has become dozens of reports to the Cyber ​​Security Center since the weekend.

In Finland a new type of SMS scam is currently spreading.

A message written in Finnish from an unknown sender begins like this:

“Hi! You have been selected for a part-time / full-time job. ”

The work is promised to cost 10-200 euros a day. The message does not tell you what the job is about, but it is said to be simple. For more information, contact the phone number provided via the Whatsapp messaging service.

According to the Cyber ​​Security Center, SMS scams are a new and active phenomenon. The first announcements were made on May Day weekend.

“We’re talking about several dozen announcements here after the weekend. However, we do not end up with all of these, so it would suggest that this message has been sent quite widely, ”says the data protection expert. Max Mäkinen About the Cyber ​​Security Center.

Bridge at the moment it is not entirely clear what the scam is all about. Typically, scam messages are used to phish, for example, credit card information or bank IDs. Sometimes scams try to install malware on a recipient’s devices that can be used to phish or send scams.

To date, the Cyber ​​Security Center has not received any reports of a new scam message going beyond the first message.

HS tried to start guided conversations on Whatsapp in the messages, but none of the messages were answered. The profile pictures attached to the numbers were visible from the application and that some of the users had been active. However, the messages did not appear to reach the recipients.

Mäkinen According to the scam messages have been sent on special Apple phones through their imessage messaging feature.

“If you look at similar scams from around the world, they have often led to so-called work scams. These have not been seen terribly in Finland. ”

For example, scams can ask people to perform certain tasks for a fee through a website or downloadable application. However, the money promised after completing the task is not included. Scams have been used, for example, to get people to like or share certain somepos. The cheating company sells this visibility service to those who work in Some, but fails to pay the money to those who distribute the likes.

Mäkinen It is estimated that in Finland, scam messages have been sent en masse and have not been targeted at any particular person. Because messages come unsolicited and unexpectedly are likely to wake up alarm clocks.

“The fact that there will be a job offer like this that should be discussed in Whatsapp doesn’t seem to be very traditional for the Finnish labor market.”

This is also likely to protect people from being scammed for cheating. Mäkinen emphasizes that usually ordinary people fall into the scam. It can even be a matter of bad timing or fatigue, so don’t think about it enough before clicking.