Álvaro Vargas Llosa, son of Mario Vargas Llosa, stressed the great love and esteem that the writer has for his mother, Patricia Llosa, after Isabel Preysler’s “threats” to the Nobel Prize.

The conflict between Mario Vargas Llosa, Patricia Llosa and Isabella Presyler continues dormant. In the last few hours, it has been made public that the Spanish socialite has shown a voracious facet by coming out in defense of her descendants, especially Tamara Falcó, who would have been mocked by the Peruvian writer for monopolizing the Spanish tabloid newspapers for her multiple love misadventures. However, this fact has seemed to matter little or nothing to the Nobel Prize for Literature, since on February 9 he was appointed a member of the French Academy in a sumptuous ceremony in Paris, France, in which he gave an extensive speech that was applauded by all. the people that is here.

The Peruvian Nobel Prize winner was accompanied by his closest circle, his children Álvaro, Gonzalo and Morgana; and, of course, his ex-partner Patricia Llosa, who was watching him from the first row of the venue. The presence of his ex-wife was an event that drew attention and, in just a few hours, they were already the topic of conversation on all Spanish portals. Faced with this situation, Álvaro Vargas Llosa saw it prudent to speak out to express a forceful message that vindicated his mother as one of the fundamental pillars in the life of his parent.

Mario Vargas Llosa lived with Patricia Llosa his important ceremony. Photo: broadcast/Twitter

The forceful defense of Álvaro Vargas to Patricia Llosa

Faced with the accusations in networks and the media for the dissemination of several photographs that showed his parents posing together, Álvaro Vargas Llosa defended the appearance of Patricia Vargas Llosa in the appointment of his father as a member of the French Academy.

This was made clear in a post he made on Twitter, in which he attached a postcard of him and his mother listening, with proud eyes, to Vargas Llosa exposing his speech. “My father and his work owe as much to no one as she does. My father has proclaimed it many times in public, he often repeats it to us in private. No one deserved to be in the front row more than her. The woman of her life, say the cheesy. Not just the cheesy ones. The immortals too“, wrote the politician in his post.

Álvaro Vargas Llosa defends his mother's presence at a ceremony in Paris. Photo: Álvaro Vargas Llosa/Twitter

What did Mario Vargas Llosa say about his breakup with Isabel Preysler?

On his way through Paris, France, Spanish media approached Mario Vargas Llosa to ask him about his culminating relationship with Isabel Preysler. Although at first the Nobel Prize for Literature refused to make a statement on the subject, moments later, he ended up comparing his romance with the world of literature.

“The experience has been magnificent, but not literary. That cannot be turned into a novel,” he told a reporter from El País.