Judge considered that the company did not comply with the judicial recovery plan; company can appeal the decision

O TJSP (Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo) decreed the bankruptcy of Cultura Bookstore and 3H Participações – non-operating management company that participates in the company’s decisions – this Thursday (9.Feb.2023). The firm’s default exceeded a total of R$ 1.6 million. Here’s the full (7 MB).

The deliberation took place as a result of the companies failing to comply with the judicial reorganization plan, in addition to not providing complete information on the progress of the procedure. The recovery process was approved by creditors on April 12, 2019.

In the decision, judge Ralpho Waldo de Barros Monteiro Filho said that Livraria Cultura alleged as cause the “deep economic crisis faced by the country since mid-2014, the drop in demand among Brazilian consumers for the acquisition of books and the development of interest in reading as a hobby in the population”.

The company also declared that, with the drop in demand for goods and the increase in production costs, it did not see the possibility of passing on the increase in these expenses to the final product.

“It was necessary for product prices to stagnate, as well as for Livraria Cultura SA to support almost entirely the inflationary pressure, reducing profit and billing margins”he said.

The company filed a request for judicial recovery in view of the indebtedness, which was approved. However, throughout the process, according to judge Ralpho Waldo, the “debtors continued to fail to comply with the foreseen obligations”being:

Lack of discharge of labor claims that should have been fully paid by June 2021;

Failure to pay financial credits;

Failure to send the necessary documentation for the preparation of the monthly activity report;

Default by companies regarding the installments of their fees, which should have been paid in April 2021.

For the magistrate, the lack of transparency demonstrated that there was no “perspective for overcoming the crisis evidenced”.

In the decision, he declared “the role of Livraria Cultura is notorious, […] not just for the economy, but for people, for society, for the community of not just readers, but consumers in general. […] But despite all that, and this court having an exact notion of this importance, it is with a certain sadness that it is recognized, in the legal field, that the Group was not successful in overcoming its crisis”.

In addition to decreeing bankruptcy, the dismissal of the company’s current judicial administrator, suspension of actions and executions against the company, prohibition of acts of disposal or encumbrance of assets and freezing of assets.

Until the publication of this report, Livraria Cultura had not commented on the decision in its tab available on the website about judicial recovery. The space remains open for future demonstrations.