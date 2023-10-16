In detail, at approximately 10 a.m., residents of the Yazbek building heard cracking sounds, and the building collapsed later at 1 p.m.

Rescue teams immediately headed to the location amid initial information about casualties.

It is not known how many people were in the building during the day because most of the residents were outside the building on their work.

Director General of Civil Defense, Brigadier General Raymond Khattar, told Sky News Arabia: “There are two cracked columns in the building, and as a result of the floods, the building collapsed and we evacuated the adjacent building.”

He added: “It is difficult to use huge rescue means and bulldozers because this poses a threat to the lives of the residents stuck in the building.”

The caretaker Interior Minister went to the site to supervise the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, members of the Civil Defense, the Red Cross, and the Lebanese Army are working to rescue those trapped under the rubble of the building.

One of the owners of the collapsed building in the Mansouriya district told Sky News Arabia that “the building cracked after the Beirut explosion in 2020 and was restored immediately, and it appears that it was not restored in the correct manner.”

An eyewitness said: “The collapsed building consists of 5 floors and one is underground, and only 3 of it remain. A number of residents are still trapped under the rubble of the building.”

Lebanon has been witnessing rain and torrential rain since the early morning, which is also causing traffic jams and traffic accidents.