Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello have split up. They both announced it this morning, Monday 12 August, with two stories published on their respective Instagram accounts.

“After a moment of reflection, Alice and I have made the decision to separate our paths. A wonderful relationship of mutual respect in which we have loved and helped each other so much,” Morata writes. “They have been wonderful years and the consequence has been our four children, without a doubt the best thing we have done together.

“It is a painful decision for which we ask for respect and empathy,” adds the Spanish footballer. “Don’t make up stories for a minute of protagonism, because, I repeat: there was no lack of respect at any time, only many continuous misunderstandings that gradually consumed the relationship. Alice will always have a special place in my heart and everything we experienced together was incredible and a great lesson.”

A few minutes after Morata’s message, Alice Campello’s words also arrived. “Alvaro and I have decided to separate and it is the most difficult decision we have made in our lives,” wrote the Italian influencer. “I want to clarify, as he did, that there were no third parties nor any disrespect from both of us. I can only say that in these 8 years I have had a person by my side who has done nothing but prioritize me and take care of me and respect me and for this reason I cannot allow any type of false speculation and the decision to say it so ‘soon’.”

“I don’t want you to think that what you saw in the Instagram photos we posted was a lie,” Campello points out. “We couldn’t have asked for more and we continue to do so, but there comes a time when many misunderstandings accumulate and things slowly deteriorate and explode.”

“We have always promised each other out of respect for everything we have experienced not to get to the point of harming ourselves or being toxic and to close early and so it was. I only thank Alvaro for everything he has done for me, for how he took care of me, for the father and husband he has been and wish him the best. Always”, concludes the influencer.

Morata, 31, and Campello, 29, got married on June 17, 2017 in Venice. The following year, they gave birth to twins, Leonardo and Alessandro. In 2020, Edoardo was born, and in 2023, Bella.

The announcement of the separation took by surprise the fans of the couple, who in recent years appeared – until the end – very close.

Last July 14, the footballer graduated as European champion with the Spanish national team, of which he is captain. Former striker of Juventus, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, from this season Morata has returned to play for Milan.

