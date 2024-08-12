The South Korean company KRAFTON acquired the Japanese studio Tango Gameworkspreviously owned by Microsofttogether with the intellectual property of Hi-Fi RUSH. This move marks KRAFTON’s first major investment in the Japanese video game industry.

Tango Gameworks was founded in 2010 and became part of Microsoft Gaming When ZeniMax Media was acquired by Microsoft Gaming in 2021. In May, Zenimax Media announced the closure of Tango Gameworks.

As part of this integration, KRAFTON intends to work with Microsoft Gaming to ensure a seamless transition and maintain the continuity of Tango Gameworks, allowing the development team to continue developing the intellectual property of Hi-Fi RUSH and explore future projects. KRAFTON will support the Tango Gameworks team to continue their commitment to innovation and delivering new and exciting experiences.

Tango Gameworks’ existing game catalog, which includes the original Hi-Fi RUSH, The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2 and Ghostwire: Tokyowill not be affected and will remain available wherever it is already available.

