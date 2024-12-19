Since Luke was Greek and came from a world in which there were priestesses and not just rabbis, he admitted the other half of humanity into God’s story.



12/19/2024



Updated at 12:07 p.m.





It is possible that it was Mary herself who told Paul, who knew her, the story of the Annunciation that Luke tells in his Gospel—Luke was a friend and disciple of Paul. But for that we would have to believe that Mary existed, that she conceived only…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only