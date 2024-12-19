Although they are only information published by various media and Mediaset has not yet confirmed anything, Jorge Javier Vázquez has also heard the rumors of cancellation of his program, Jorge’s diaryand it also worries you, but Keep fighting every day and “learning a lot”.

The presenter told on his blog in Readings that I had read an interview with Sandra Daviú, from Patricia’s diaryin which she mentioned this news. And he confirmed that he had also “read something about it,” but “that won’t happen, we have to keep working.”

“I was used to working without paying too much attention to the audiences because we had no rivals. Now I move in other coordinates,” said the Catalan, who assures that this reminds him “the instability” of his work.

In fact, the driver revealed that Paco, his ex-boyfriend and great friend, tells him that “I have never seen him so concerned about a program” and that he lives “the situation as if he were new to this”, something with which he agrees.

“There are days when I come home really wanting to cry. because things have not gone as I expected. Because what on paper was a good program, later, for whatever reasons, it has not been,” revealed the presenter of GH 19. “But there are also other days, many, that I leave very happy. Very happy.”

Despite this, he experiences the program in a very positive way, as it makes him regain “his enthusiasm” for the “exciting situations” that he witnesses and that make him “cry like never before.” “And to all this we have to add that we are fighting to survive. I have to admit that I don’t dislike the feeling of having to fight to stay“he added.

“Continue or die, that is the question“added Jorge Javier Vázquez, who pointed out that he wants Jorge’s diary continue “for many reasons, but above all because of the team that makes it.”