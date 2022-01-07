Fernando Hildago is in Italy and in the next few days ihe will meet the leaders of Milan, Inter and Juventus: according to what has been learned from Calciomercato.com, the attorney of‘River Plate striker Julian Alvarez, top scorer in Argentina with 18 goals in the first 25 days and best interpreter of the South American championship, he will consider all market offers for your client. The 2000 class has a $ 20 million clause to free himself immediately, but on him there is also Bayern Munich and several English clubs.