The movement of federal servants spreads with the adhesion of new categories and threats of strike, but the government will have to face an additional problem to manage the pressure of the civil servants: the forecast of resources in the Budget for salary readjustment is even more insufficient.

The 2022 Budget was approved with the allocation of expenses for readjustment for this year and 2023 with the same amount: R$ 1.79 billion for each year. It turns out that this is not the practice.

For the first year, the forecast always takes into account a smaller number of months for the readjustment to take effect until the salary readjustment project is negotiated with the categories, approved by Congress and the government manages to rotate the payroll.

For 2022, the maximum limit is the month of May to run the June sheet before the restrictions of the election year. If the readjustment starts to be paid in June, for example, R$ 1.79 billion is enough to pay the additional until the end of the year.

But this same amount in 2023 is insufficient, since then the highest salary will be paid from January to December, plus the thirteenth salary. At least twice the amount would be needed, that is, R$ 3.4 billion.

Either the government contains even more the readjustment or it will have to send a project (PLN) increasing the resources. Before the Budget vote, the economic team had asked Congress for R$ 2.5 billion for this year’s readjustments. The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

