It is the first big test that the Murcia City Council has to face in terms of mobility due to the events linked to the Christmas programming in the city center. This Thursday the Market opens and the Christmas Carol premieres, all in the Glorieta (starting at 7 p.m.) and a “massive presence” of Murcians and visitors to the event is expected. To alleviate the negative effects that this call may have on traffic, the City Council has designed a device with alternative routes and itineraries.

The Local Police will arbitrate, between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., a special device that will prevent circulation on Teniente Flomesta Avenue, between Martillo – next to the IES Licensed Cascales – and the intersection with Gran Vía, municipal sources explained.

The agents will provisionally divert traffic from Plaza Martínez Tornel towards the Puente Viejo and in the direction of Plano de San Francisco. Public transport will be able to access Teniente Flomesta Avenue through the Miguel Caballero walkway in the direction of Red Cross Plaza. A passage will also be enabled along Ceballos Street, better known as Correos Street) from Teniente Flomesta towards the Glorieta.

In the event that the influx of people so advises for security reasons, Teniente Flomesta Avenue will be completely closed, between the Miguel Caballero and Martínez Tornel walkway, the City Council points out. In that case, private vehicles will be able to access from Plaza de la Cruz Roja to Ceballos Street (Post Office) and public transport to Miguel Caballero. From Gran Vía and Pintor Sobejano you can only reach Martínez Tornel and must continue through Puente Viejo or Plano de San Francisco.

Access to the city



As for possible access to the city, the City Council recommends using Ronda Oeste, Ronda Sur, Juan Carlos I Avenue and Juan de Borbón Avenue. If arriving at the city via the West Ring Road, drivers can leave the vehicle in the Malecón park and ride; If you enter through Ronda Sur, you can park for free at the Justicia deterrent (100 spaces), and in part of the Carrefour Infante supermarket (in both cases you can reach the center with the C3 urban bus line).

From Juan Carlos I you can use the associated José Barnés parking (360 spaces at reduced prices); and from Juan de Borbón there are two main possibilities, all free: the Atocha and Fuenteblanca deterrents (with 212 and 104 places respectively). The connection to the center is by tram or the C5 bus.