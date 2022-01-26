With echo in 47 cities of the country, dozens of journalists protested in front of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) for the murders of communicators Jose Luis Gamboa, margarito martinez Y Lourdes Maldonado.

But, although the three incidents, which occurred during January, were the “excuse” to take to the streets, with the #NoSeMataLaTruth media workers complained about the 36 murders of journalists since the Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took power in 2019, according to figures from the organization Reporters Without Borders.

This afternoon, after 8:00 p.m., the communicators met in front of the entrance to Segob, in Abraham González, Colonia Juárez, Cuauhtemocto call on the authorities to guarantee the exercise of the profession, highlighting that their safety is an obligation of the State, while asking that the death of their colleagues not go unpunished.

However, as when asking for protection, the journalists found the gates and doors of the Cobian Palacewithout any official from the agency in charge of the internal life of the country responding to the claim of those who, with photographs attached to the fence, while projected on the wall of the agency, remembered those murdered during the six-year term .

From there too, some took the opportunity to link up with their colleagues in other parts of the country from where they demanded justice, protection and the dignified exercise of journalistic work, with protests in their places of origin.

While the series of mobilizations, alternated between 5:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m., is the “replica” of the call that another ten made this morning outside the National Palacewhile López Obrador gave his “morning”, where also on the metal fences that protect the main door of the building that now also serves as the presidential residence, they placed photographs of the murdered comrades, in search of dialogue with the federal authorities.

the demands

In addition to justice, the communicators demanded from the federal government the guarantee of being able to carry out the work of reporter, photographer, cameraman and manager of social networks with dignity, as well as with their appropriate protection.

To which was added the proposal for the creation of a College of Journalists that not only has the function of uniting the union, but also defends the rights of workers in the face of the poor conditions in which they must carry out their work.

Similarly, they demanded the clarification of the murder of Lourdes Maldonado on January 23 in TijuanaBaja California, despite the fact that months ago he had already asked for help at López Obrador’s morning conference.

Also for the murders of photojournalist Margarito Martínez on January 17, also in Tijuana, and that of José Luis Gamboa, stabbed to death on January 20 in a subdivision of the port of Veracruz.