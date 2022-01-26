With the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, masks began to be part of the daily lives of citizens, being seen as increasingly necessary, not only to protect themselves, but also those around them. However, given the high transmissibility of the Ômicron variant, new recommendations have emerged on the use of this personal protective equipment.

In the United States, the Ômicron variant led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue new recommendations on the use of masks by the general population, starting to advise the use only of surgical masks or FFP2.

Know, in general terms, what they are for and what are the differences between each one:

fabric masks

These masks are made from pieces of fabric and are not considered medical devices. They are essentially aimed at people who do not have symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection and who are not in contact with positive cases.

surgical mask

Considered medical devices, this type of mask protects the person from contaminated particles that are suspended in the air or that have been expelled by a sick person, while preventing the user from projecting these same particles into the environment. They are not face-adjustable masks, but cover the nose, mouth and chin. They are fluid resistant and offer some protection against larger respiratory droplets, eg from sneezing and coughing. These masks must be replaced every 4 hours of continuous use or if they are damp, as is the case with community masks.

However, these masks do not protect against inhaling very small particles in the air, so the person is not fully protected against fine particles (aerosols). In this context, only the FFP1, FFP2 and FFP3 masks can protect users with finer particles. The performance of these three masks varies depending on the degree of bacterial filtration efficiency, differential pressure (mask air permeability) and splash resistance and microbial cleanliness.

PFF2 or N95 respirators

Also considered a medical device, these masks are protective items intended for healthcare professionals and are very effective in protecting against respiratory droplets that may be present in the air. They have the advantage of protecting both large and smaller droplets.

According to the CDC, since the PFF2 and N95 respirators are carefully manufactured to seal the face, these masks provide the highest level of protection, whether fabric or surgical. The US health regulator also points out that these personal protective equipment may be more relevant “for certain high-risk situations or for some people at greater risk of having the disease in its severe form”.

